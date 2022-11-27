Darul Ta'zim vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | November 28, 2022 

Darul Ta'zim will host Borussia Dortmund at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium on Monday (November 28) in a friendly.

The hosts enjoyed a stellar campaign last season, picking up their ninth consecutive Malaysian Premier League title after finishing the season unbeaten. Darul picked up a 2-1 comeback win over Selangor FC in their final game of the season, with Bergson and Fernando Forestieri getting on the scoresheet to help overturn a first-half deficit.

Darul have wrapped up their highly impressive season and will now look to test their mettle against European opposition.

Dortmund, meanwhile, have had mixed results this season but hit a rough patch just before the international break. They were beaten 4-2 by Borussia Monchengladbach in their last Bundesliga outing. BvB were gutted to come away with nothing after dominating much of the game.

The visitors have three friendlies scheduled during the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup break. BvB picked up a 7-2 win over Lion City Sailors in the first of those games on Thursday.

Darul Ta'zim vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Monday's game will mark the second meeting between Darul and Dortmund. The first meeting came in a friendly in July 2015.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last three games across competitions.

The Southern Tigers picked up 28 points at home in the league this season, the most in the Malaysian top flight.

Five of Dortmund's six league defeats this season have come on the road.

Darul ended their league campaign with the best offensive and defensive record in the league, scoring 58 goals and conceding 12 times.

Darul Ta'zim vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Darul are on a brilliant seven-game winning streak and are unbeaten in their 14 games across competitions. They have won their last eight games at home and will be hopeful of continuing that streak.

Meanwhile, Dortmund's latest result ended a run of back-to-back defeats. They will be overwhelming favourites to come out on top comfortably.

Prediction: Darul Ta'zim 1-3 Borussia Dortmund

Darul Ta'zim vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Dortmund

Tip 2 - Darul to score first: YES (The hosts have scored the first goal in their last six games.)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but two of the hosts' last seven games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

