Darul Ta'zim vs Buriram United Prediction and Betting Tips | March 11th 2025

Darul Ta'zim will play host to Buriram United at Stadium Sultan Ibrahim Larkin in the AFC Champions League Elite on Tuesday. Both teams have been in good shape since the beginning of this edition.

Darul Ta'zim vs Buriram United Preview

Darul Ta'zim returned from the first leg with a precious goalless draw, but the team will not be carried away, according to management. Coach Héctor Bidoglio said he was expecting another tough meeting despite playing as hosts. He has indicated that the most difficult task will be to avoid goals rather than scoring them.

Harimau Selatan clinched their 11th consecutive title in the Malaysia Super League last season. They are on track to achieve a successful title defense, as they sit 12 points clear atop the standings with a few matchdays left. Darul Ta'zim crashed out of the AFC Champions League Elite in the group stage last season.

Buriram United failed to make the most of their home advantage in the first leg. Coach Osmar Loss placed the blame on his misfiring attackers but believes they could pull off a shock win in the reverse fixture. The visitors were unable to progress beyond the group stage in the 2023-24 edition, finishing in 12th position.

Thunder Castle won the Thai League 1 for a third consecutive time last season. They currently lead the table but are closely followed by Bangkok United (55-53) with seven rounds of matches to spare. Buriram United will hope to address their goal drought in this game. They have failed to find the back of the net in their last two matches.

Darul Ta'zim vs Buriram United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Darul Ta'zim and Buriram United have met only two times, with both games ending in goalless draws.

Darul Ta'zim have won their last five matches at home in all competitions.

Darul Ta'zim are unbeaten in their last 20 matches in all competitions, with 18 wins.

Buriram United have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

Darul Ta'zim have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches while Buriram United have won twice and drawn thrice.

Darul Ta'zim vs Buriram United Prediction

Darul Ta'zim will hope to extend their unbeaten home run in this clash but the opponents have proved to be difficult to handle.

Buriram United boast an impressive away record but it’s unclear if the trend could continue on Tuesday, due to the determination of the hosts.

Darul Ta'zim are the favorites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Darul Ta'zim 3-1 Buriram United

Darul Ta'zim vs Buriram United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Darul Ta'zim to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Darul Ta'zim to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Buriram United to score - Yes

