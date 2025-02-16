Darul Ta'zim vs Pohang Steelers Prediction and Betting Tips | February 18th 2025

Darul Ta'zim will welcome Pohang to Stadium Sultan Ibrahim Larkin in the AFC Champions League Elite on Tuesday. Both sides are yet to qualify for the next round of the competition, making this meeting crucial.

Darul Ta'zim vs Pohang Preview

Darul Ta'zim revived their campaign after beating Central Coast Mariners 2-1 in an away fixture on matchday seven. It was their third win in the league stage, alongside two draws and two losses. They sit fifth with 11 points in the East Region standings and are in need of at least one point to confirm their qualification.

Harimau Selatan are unbeaten at home in this phase of the competition, winning twice and drawing once. They will hope to maintain that momentum in the upcoming clash. However, the sides' head-to-head record does not favor Darul Ta'zim, who have never won against Pohang. We could see something different this time, as the stakes are high.

Pohang were crushed at home 4-0 by Kawasaki Frontale on matchday seven. The defeat thwarted the visitors' progress in the table, as they now hold the least points (nine) and sit in the eighteenth spot. Any outcome other than a win would be tantamount to an elimination. Pohang will head into this clash on the back of two straight defeats.

The South Korean team have a terrible away record in the league stage. They have been unsuccessful in all three away matches, losing to Shanghai Shenhua 4-2, to Buriram United 1-0, and to Yokohama F. Marinos 2-0. Can they do anything different in their final away match? Pohang will have to be in their best shape to replicate their previous success against the hosts.

Darul Ta'zim vs Pohang Preview Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both sides have met twice, with Pohang prevailing over Darul Ta'zim in the two matches 2-0 and 4-1.

Darul Ta'zim have been flawless in their last 10 matches in all competitions, winning all 10.

Darul Ta'zim have won their last five matches at home in all competitions.

Pohang have drawn once and lost four times in their last five matches on the road.

Darul Ta'zim have won their last five matches while Pohang have won twice and lost thrice: Form Guide: Darul Ta'zim – W-W-W-W-W, Pohang – L-L-W-W-L.

Darul Ta'zim vs Pohang Prediction

Darul Ta'zim are in the form of their lives currently and it would be unthinkable for them to lose such a crucial game in front of their fans.

Pohang will face an uphill battle in Stadium Sultan Ibrahim Larkin in their attempt to claim a third win in a row against the determined hosts.

Darul Ta'zim are the favorites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Darul Ta'zim 3-1 Pohang

Darul Ta'zim vs Pohang Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Darul Ta'zim to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Darul Ta'zim to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Pohang to score - Yes

