Darul Ta'zim vs Ulsan Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th November 2023

Darul Ta'zim will entertain Ulsan at Stadium Sultan Ibrahim Larkin in the AFC Champions League on Tuesday.

The hosts lost their previous game to Ulsan 3-1 on the road but now have the opportunity to bounce back at home. Darul Ta'zim sit third in Group I with three points thanks to their 4-2 win over BGPU on matchday two. They opened their campaign at home with a 1-0 defeat against Kawasaki Frontale.

Harimau Selatan need to prove in this match that they are ready for the continental challenge. The win over BGPU was largely seen as an easy pass, with their opponents being viewed as the weakest opposition in the group. Darul Ta'zim won the Malaysia Super League in 2022 and are on track to defend their title in the 2023 season.

Ulsan are second in Group I with six points, but trail table toppers Kawasaki Frontale by three. They will be gunning for maximum points against the hosts to stay on the heels of the Japanese side. Losing against Darul Ta'zim could see Kawasaki widen their gap at the top of the table.

Tigers won the 2022 K League 1 – the South Korean top flight – to qualify for this edition of the AFC Champions League. Interestingly, they are on the verge of retaining the title with three matchdays to spare in the 2023 season. Ulsan head into the clash on the back of two straight wins, but have lost their last two games on their travels.

Darul Ta'zim vs Ulsan Prediction Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Darul Ta'zim have won four times and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Darul Ta'zim have won twice and lost once in their last three clashes with Ulsan.

Darul Ta'zim are yet to win the AFC Champions League, whereas Ulsan boast two titles.

Ulsan have won once, drawn twice, and lost twice of their last five away matches.

Darul Ta'zim have won four times and lost once in their last five matches while Ulsan have won twice, drawn once, and lost twice.

Form Guide: Darul Ta'zim – W-W-L-W-W, Ulsan – W-W-L-D-L.

Darul Ta'zim vs Ulsan Prediction

Arif and Bergson have been outstanding for Darul Ta'zim so far, scoring two goals each. However, they are set to come up against a free-scoring Ulsan, who have netted six times in the group stage campaign.

Ulsan’s star man Martin Adam pulled off the group’s first hat trick and appears to be hungry for more. Gustav Ludwingson is also an attacking threat with two goals.

Ulsan are expected to prevail based on form.

Prediction: Darul Ta'zim 1-2 Ulsan

Darul Ta'zim vs Ulsan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Ulsan

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Ulsan to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Darul Ta'zim to score - Yes