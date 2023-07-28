David Beckham makes heartwarming social media post as he poses for pictures with Lionel Messi, Antonela Roccuzzo, Sergio Busquets, and others

David Beckham recently shared photos of himself alongside his wife Victoria Beckham, Lionel Messi, Antonela Roccuzzo, Sergio Busquets, and several other prominent figures.

The Inter Miami co-owner took to Instagram to share pictures from a delightful dinner, affectionately tagging it as "The perfect dinner... Family."

His wife Victoria Beckham shared her own set of photos from the memorable evening. The images captured joyful moments between the Beckhams and the Messis at the trendy Gekko, a Japanese-inspired steakhouse in Miami, according to Daily Mail.

The venue, co-owned by Bad Bunny and restauranteur David Brutman, blends traditional steakhouse elements with delectable Japanese cuisine, featuring sushi and sashimi delicacies.

The star-studded dinner was further enlivened by the presence of Sergio Busquets. He attended the dinner with his girlfriend Elena Galera, while Miami co-owner Jorge Mas was accompanied by his wife Aleyda.

Gekko, situated in Miami's vibrant Brickell neighborhood, has become a favorite hotspot for celebrities and A-Listers. Notable names such as Eva Longoria, Kaia Gerber, Joe Jonas, and Sophie Turner have been spotted enjoying its exquisite offerings.

The restaurant's reputation for blending diverse culinary influences makes it a go-to destination for those seeking a unique dining experience.

David Beckham discusses Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami

David Beckham

The close bond between David Beckham and Lionel Messi has become increasingly evident. Beckham has expressed his profound joy at having Messi join Inter Miami.

The former English footballer revealed that the moment he received the news of Messi's signing evoked the same exhilaration he experienced during his playing days. He said to The Athletic (via Daily Mail):

"I never thought I would have the same feeling as an owner as I had when I was a player. When I got the phone call (to confirm Messi was joining), I had the feeling I had when I walked out at Old Trafford or Wembley. I was like, 'We’ve just beaten all competition to sign the greatest player to ever play our game.'"

David Beckham's admiration for Lionel Messi's talent and impact on the sport has been on full display. He attended both of Messi's appearances for Inter Miami so far, alongside his wife. Meanwhile, Antonela Roccuzzo, Messi's wife, has also been a fervent supporter, cheering him on from the stands at Fort Lauderdale.

Notable personalities like P Diddy, Camilla Cabello, and DJ Khaled were seen in attendance with David Beckham, joining the ranks of Messi's supporters. So far, he has enjoyed a remarkable return, racking up three goals and an assist in just two games.