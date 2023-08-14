David Beckham posts an image with Lionel Messi as Inter Miami player and family party after Leagues Cup semifinal qualification

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham recently took to Instagram to upload a picture with the Herons' summer signings, Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba.

Since making his debut for Inter Miami, the Argentine playmaker has been in blistering form. He has already scored eight goals and provided one assist for the MLS side in five appearances.

Playing his first match in the Leagues Cup, Lionel Messi helped the Herons ace over Cruz Azul with a spectacular injury-time free-kick.

He then completed two consecutive braces in the next two matches of the tournament against Atlanta United and Orlando City, respectively. Recently, they defeated Charlotte FC 4-0 and secured a spot in the semi-finals of the Leagues Cup.

After significant success on the ground, David Beckham, along with their summer signings, Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba, have been enjoying their time off-field too. In the last few weeks, they have been pictured together enjoying themselves and partying on various occasions.

The former Manchester United star again took to his social media account and shared a picture from their most recent outing.

"Smiles all around" David Beckham captioned the picture.

In the picture, he can be seen standing alongside Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, and his son, Cruz Beckham. All of them looked content and appeared to be having a great time together.

Lionel Messi helped Inter Miami reach the semi-final of the Leagues Cup

After defeating FC Dallas in the Round of 16 of the Leagues Cup on penalties, Inter Miami locked horns against Charlotte FC in the quarterfinals. Playing at the DRV PNK Stadium, the Herons took down the North Carolina side with a dominant effort.

Messi scored once against Charlotte FC, and with the goal, he broke the record for Inter Miami's all-time top scorer in the Leagues Cup. He has already scored eight goals for the Major League Soccer side in his first Leagues Cup campaign.

In addition to that, he's also on his way to becoming the top scorer in the Herons' history. His compatriot Gonzalo Higuain currently holds the record with 29 goals.

In the semi-final, David Beckham's Inter Miami will take on their Major League Soccer rivals, the Philadelphia Union, on August 15 at Subaru Park. Philadelphia defeated the New York Red Bulls and Liga MX's Queretaro in their last two fixtures.