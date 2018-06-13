Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 3 moments of David Beckham's career

Beckham's autobiography, My Side, explains the best and worst moments of his career.

Sanidhya Bhardwaj
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 13 Jun 2018, 03:24 IST
England v Columbia
Becks in action for England

David Beckham is one of the most stylish men to have played football. The Former England captain is regarded as one of the best dead-ball specialists the world has ever seen. He has played all over Europe, getting his breakthrough with Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson.

David Beckham snubbed Tottenham Hotspur to join Manchester United when they offered him a youth contract. He went to Preston North End on loan to get a taste of regular football.

He played for big teams like Real Madrid, AC Milan and Paris-Saint Germain. David Beckham had an illustrious career, today we look at some of the biggest moments he had in his glittering career.

#3 The half-way line goal against Wimbledon

David Beckham...
David Beckham

It only takes a moment for anyone to get famous all over the world and this goal was that moment of magic for David Beckham. A 20 year old playing for Manchester United started the match against Wimbledon.

The young English midfielder got the ball in his own half, Beckham saw Wimbledon's goalkeeper Neil Sullivan off his line, floated the ball over the keeper's head and just below the bar to score a goal from the halfway line. He wasn't aware at that time, but this strike transformed his life.

In his autobiography My Side, he wrote;

“I couldn’t have known it then, but that moment was the start of it all: the attention, the press coverage, the fame. When my foot struck that ball, it kicked open the door to the rest of my life.”

That was the moment when David Beckham stepped into the world of super stardom.

“From the moment he first laid boot on the ball,” wrote Sir Alex Ferguson in My Autobiography, “David Beckham displayed an unbreakable urge to make the best of himself and his talent.”

When asked about his favourite goal; "My favourite goal has to be the one against Wimbledon, you know, everybody talks about it, and everybody talks about the history of it."

Page 1 of 3 Next
FIFA World Cup 2018 David Beckham FIFA World Cup Squads FIFA World Cup Team Previews
