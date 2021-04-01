David de Gea pokes fun at Manchester United teammate Bruno Fernandes on social media

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has received his pound of flesh from teammate Bruno Fernandes on social media.

The midfielder has made a habit of poking fun at Manchester United's goalkeepers in recent weeks, starting with Dean Henderson.

The England international had posted a picture on Instagram of his spectacular save from Zlatan Ibrahimovic's header in the Europa League, to which Fernandes replied:

"I knew it, all of this was for the photo! Next time just catch it please."

David de Gea was next to face the sarcastic side of the Portugal international. The goalkeeper posted a picture of himself in Spain's new away kit, to which Fernandes asked:

"You do goalkeeper and model right?"

Now the former Atletico Madrid goalkeeper has gotten his pound of flesh when Bruno Fernandes seemingly asked for a Q&A on Twitter.

The 26-year-old tweeted a picture of himself smiling on his balcony along with the caption:

"OK, morning coffee is over... Q&A time... Who’s got a question?"

De Gea took the opportunity to ask a question that had seemingly been burning on his mind for a while.

He quoted the tweet along with a thinking emoji and curtly asked:

"Are you a model?"

Are you a model? 🤔 https://t.co/CXf7jNNhXg — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) April 1, 2021

However, it turned out to be that the Manchester United midfielder's Q&A was an April Fool's Day prank, as he did not respond to any of the thousands of questions he received.

Footballers regularly take to social media to connect with fans by way of Q&A segments. But it remains to be seen whether Fernandes will still attend to the questions he was asked.

David de Gea and Bruno Fernandes to help Manchester United end the season on a high

David de Gea was with the Spain squad during the international break

David de Gea and Bruno Fernandes have returned to Manchester United after the international break. Fernandes, however, returned earlier than scheduled as he picked up a suspension for Portugal's last game against Luxembourg.

The pair will now turn their attention to helping Manchester United end the season on a high, starting with Sunday's visit of Brighton and Hove Albion. Up next will be a double-header against Granada, with a place in the semi-finals of the Europa League on offer.