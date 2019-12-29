David Moyes and Tony Pulis in consideration for West Ham job

Dec 29, 2019

Dec 29, 2019 IST SHARE

Will David Moyes return to West Ham United for a second stint as a manager?

According to the Daily Telegraph, David Moyes and Tony Pulis are amongst the candidates being considered for the vacant managerial position at West Ham United, following the sacking of Manuel Pellegrini. The Chilean was relieved of his duties after the Hammers collapsed to a 2-1 defeat to a much-changed Leicester City side and the club are believed to be working diligently behind the scenes to appoint a replacement before their Premier League encounter against Bournemouth.

Despite being backed heavily in the transfer market with a series of high profile additions and starting the season strongly, Pellegrini's side slipped to 17th in the league standings, a point above Aston Villa in the relegation zone. The former Premier League winner cut a sorry figure in the wake of their latest defeat and parted company with the London club shortly after the game.

Moyes, who was Pellegrini's predecessor at the club, is believed to be chasing assurances over his long-term future at the club and is the frontrunner for the job as things stand, as the Hammers look to steer clear of the relegation zone. The Scotsman was in charge for a brief period but managed to steady the ship and finish the 2017-18 season strongly, after which he left upon fulfilling his six-month contract.

West Ham's preference for a British manager has put the former Everton manager in pole position for the job alongside Tony Pulis, whose wealth of Premier League experience exemplifies his candidacy for the same. The club are expected to make a swift appointment and it remains to be seen who takes over the reins from Pellegrini.