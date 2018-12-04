×
 David Villa joins Iniesta and Podolski at Japanese Club Vissel Kobe

Nikhil Bhanu
CONTRIBUTOR
News
33   //    04 Dec 2018, 19:58 IST

New destination
New destination

Spanish Striker David Villa follows compatriot Andres Iniesta to Japanese Club Vissel Kobe; Villa will also join German Striker Lukas Podolski at the Club. The Spaniard bid Goodbye to Former Club New York City FC in a Video posted by the player and also revealed his New destination at the fag end of the Video.

The Spaniard spent four Seasons at New York City FC and served as the Club's first captain; Villa made 124 appearances scoring an impressive 80 Goals in the MLS. Though New York City FC couldn't win the MLS Title under Villa's captaincy, The Club managed to qualify for the Playoffs three times since being founded in 2015.

In the Video Villa says "It's decided, I have a new destination. A great challenge awaits. New country. New culture. New team-mates. Hello Japan. Hello Vissel Kobe." Villa has proven his Goalscoring Pedigree at Barcelona and New York City FC and will now be hoping to dominate the J1 League as well.

Vissel Kobe also released a statement expressing their delight with their new signing "By adding Villa to its roster, Vissel Kobe aims to build on the foundation laid with the additions of Lukas Podolski and Andres Iniesta, as it takes another step towards the club's goal of becoming the number one club in Asia."

David Villa is Spain's all-time top scorer and will also be reunited with Former Spanish and Barcelona teammate Andres Iniesta. The Duo won a bagful of Trophies together with Barcelona and the Spanish National team including the UEFA Champions League in 2011, UEFA Euro's in 2008 and the FIFA World Cup in 2010. The Club's Barcelona connect doesn't end there, Vissel Kobe is owned by Japanese E-Commerce Company 'Rakuten' who Co-incidentally are Barcelona's Primary shirt sponsor.

David Villa will be hoping to hit the Ground running in 2019 Season and help the Club finish higher than the mediocre 10th place finish this Season. Kobe also seem to have an obsession with signing Marquee World Cup winners with Villa now the third World Champion in their ranks after Podolski and Andres Iniesta. Let's hope things work out for them.

