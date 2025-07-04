DC United vs Atlanta United Prediction and Betting Tips | July 5th 2025

The action continues in MLS as DC United and Atlanta United lock horns at Audi Field on Saturday. Ronny Deila’s men head into the weekend as one of just two sides yet to win an away game in the league this season and will be looking to end this dry spell.

DC United were left empty-handed yet again as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Nashville on home turf last Sunday. Troy Lesesne’s side have lost three games on the trot, conceding 10 goals and scoring just once since a 2-1 victory over FC Cincinnati on June 1.

DC United have picked up 18 points from their 20 MLS matches so far to sit 12th in Eastern Conference standings, one point and two places above this weekend’s visitors.

On the other hand, Atlanta United failed to find their feet last time out as they suffered a 3-1 defeat against Columbus Crew at the Lower.com Field.

Like the hosts, Deila’s men have lost each of their last three games — conceding nine goals and scoring just one — having won the two matches preceding this run.

Atlanta United’s poor run of results has been owing to their defensive vulnerability as they have shipped 37 goals already — only DC United (39) have conceded more in the East.

DC United vs Atlanta United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 10 wins from the last 19 meetings between the sides, Atlanta United boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

DC United have picked up seven wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

Atlanta United have failed to win their nine MLS away matches this season, losing seven and picking up two draws while conceding a staggering 22 goals and scoring just five so far.

DC United are on a run of five straight home games without a win in the league, losing three and claiming two draws since a 2-1 victory over Colorado Rapids in May.

DC United vs Atlanta United Prediction

Saturday’s clash offers DC United and Atlanta United a chance to bounce back after a rough run of results and we expect both sides to go all out at Audi Field.

Atlanta’s form on the road is nothing to write home about and we are backing Lesesne’s side to come away with a narrow victory.

Prediction: DC United 2-1 Atlanta United

DC United vs Atlanta United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - DC United to win

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been at least 11 corner kicks in seven of the last nine clashes)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in five of their last six meetings)

