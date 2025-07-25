DC United vs Austin FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th July 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as DC United lock horns with Austin FC in an important encounter at the Audi Field on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
DC United vs Austin FC Preview
Austin FC are currently in eighth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been inconsistent over the past year. The away side edged Los Angeles Galaxy to a narrow 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
DC United, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The hosts slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Columbus Crew in their previous game and will need to work hard to bounce back this weekend.
DC United vs Austin FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Austin FC have an excellent record against DC United in MLS and have won both the matches that have been played between the two teams so far. DC United are yet to win a game against Austin FC in official competitions.
- DC United are winless in their last eight matches in all competitions, with their previous such victory coming by a narrow 2-1 margin against FC Cincinnati in an MLS encounter last month.
- DC United have lost each of their last three matches in the regular season of MLS, with their previous point coming in a 0-0 stalemate against Atlanta United last month.
- Austin FC have failed to find the back of the net in four of their last 11 matches away from home in the regular season of MLS.
DC United vs Austin FC Prediction
Austin FC have blown hot and cold so far this season and will need to hit their stride in the coming weeks. Myrto Uzuni has been impressive for his side this season and will look to make an impact in the final third on Saturday.
DC United have struggled in recent months and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. Austin FC are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: DC United 1-2 Austin FC
DC United vs Austin FC Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Austin FC to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Austin FC to score first - Yes