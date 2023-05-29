DC United vs CF Montreal prediction and betting tips | May 31st 2023

The MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures as DC United and CF Montreal go head-to-head at Audi Field on Wednesday.

Both sides are currently separated by one point in the Eastern Conference table and we anticipate a thrilling contest to ensue as they make an early late march on for playoffs qualification.

DC United were sent crashing back to earth last Saturday when they suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Toronto FC. Prior to that, Wayne Rooney’s side snapped their four-match winless run courtesy of a dominant 3-0 victory over LA Galaxy on May 21.

With 18 points from 15 matches, DC United are currently eighth in the Eastern Conference table, one point and one place above Wednesday’s visitors.

Meanwhile, CF Montreal made it two back-to-back wins last time out when they edged out Inter Miami 1-0 at the Saputo Stadium. This followed a 2-0 victory over Canadian Premier League side Forge FC which saw Hernán Losada’s side book their spot in the 2023 Canadian Cup final.

While Montreal will be looking to make it three wins on the trot, they have struggled for results on the road, where they have lost seven of their last eight matches.

DC United vs CF Montreal head-to-head and key numbers

With 10 wins from the last 27 meetings between the teams, Montreal holds a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

DC United have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Montreal have avoided defeat in four of their last five visits to Audi Field, claiming three wins and one draw since September 2018.

DC United are unbeaten in their last four home matches across all competitions, picking up three wins and one draw since April’s 2-0 loss against Columbus Crew.

Montreal are currently on a run of seven defeats in their last eight MLS away outings, with a 2-0 win at Sporting Kansas City on April 30 being the exception.

DC United vs CF Montreal prediction

While Montreal have notched up two straight wins, their current away form makes DC United favourites to pick up the desired results. However, we predict they will do just enough to force a share of the spoils with Rooney’s men who have won just one of their last six matches.

Prediction: DC United 1-1 CF Montreal

DC United vs CF Montreal betting tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in DC United’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in the last five clashes between the sides)

Poll : 0 votes