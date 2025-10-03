DC United vs Charlotte Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4th 2025  

DC United will entertain Charlotte at Audi Field in Major League Soccer on Saturday. This match is of more importance to the visitors, who are eying the second spot.

DC United vs Charlotte Preview

DC United seem to have shut up shop for the season. They are wrapping up another woeful campaign, with just five wins recorded in 32 matches. They sit bottom of the Eastern Conference table on 25 points, with no possibility of qualifying for the playoffs. They did not participate in the playoffs last season either.

Black-and-Red Eagles will step into this meeting on the back of a bitter 6-0 bashing at the hands of Philadelphia Union. That defeat came just after a 3-2 loss to Inter Miami in an away fixture. DC United have won once in their last 10 matches, losing six times. The hosts may face another uphill battle at home in this clash.

Charlotte could have been very close to the top spot by now if their last two matches had been successful. However, they lost to Montreal 4-1 and to New York City 2-0. The visitors are still high on the ladder though, sitting in the fifth spot on 53 points. But, they could drop to the wild-card zone if they fail to make the most of the remaining matches.

The Crown finished fifth in the Eastern Conference standings last season and made it to the playoffs, but crashed out in the first round. They will be looking to make amends this term, with qualification to the playoffs almost certain. Charlotte boast three wins over DC United in the sides’ last three clashes in MLS.

DC United vs Charlotte Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

DC United have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches against Charlotte.

DC United have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches at home against Charlotte.

DC United have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five matches at home.

Charlotte have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

DC United have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches while Charlotte have won thrice and lost twice. Form Guide: DC United – L-L-D-W-D, Charlotte – L-L-W-W-W.

DC United vs Charlotte Prediction

DC United will be turning their focus to preseason activities, including transfers, but could put up a fight in this match to please local fans.

Charlotte will do their best to claim maximum points to push their way further to the top. This game is theirs to lose.

Charlotte should win based on form.

Prediction: DC United 1-3 Charlotte

DC United vs Charlotte Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Charlotte to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Charlotte to score first – Yes

Tip 4: DC United to score - Yes

