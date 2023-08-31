DC United vs Chicago Fire Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd September 2023

DC United host Chicago Fire at the Audi Field Stadium on Saturday for a clash in the MLS, looking to end their losing run in the league.

The Black and Reds are winless in their last four games, even losing the most recent three, as the side are currently going through a slump in form. This has also seen them drop to 10th position in the Eastern Conference standings with 30 points from 26 games.

During this period, DC United also flattered to deceive in the 2023 Leagues Cup. They lost 3-0 to Pumas UNAM in their second group match before a 5-4 penalty shootout loss to Philadelphia Union in the round of 16.

Suffice it to say, it's been a rough last few weeks for Wayne Rooney's side. However, they will be relieved to know that Chicago Fire are also going through a rough patch of form at the moment.

Coincidentally, the Fire have also lost their last three MLS games, most recently a 1-0 defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday. This downward spiral has seen them slide down to ninth in the table, just above DC United with two points more.

DC United vs Chicago Fire Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 77 previous clashes between the sides, with DC United losing on 28 occasions to Chicago Fire, but winning 27 times.

DC United have failed to beat Chicago Fire in their last three clashes, going goalless in each of those encounters.

Chicago Fire have lost their last four games and remain winless in their last five, having won their previous four.

DC United have failed to win their last four games in all competitions.

DC United and Chicago Fire come into the clash on the back of three consecutive defeats in the MLS.

DC United vs Chicago Fire Prediction

Both teams are currently struggling, and while Chicago Fire have not lost to DC United in a while, their poor defense means the Black and Reds have a chance in this match.

However, given the struggles of both teams at the moment, we predict a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: DC United 1-1 Chicago Fire

DC United vs Chicago Fire Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes