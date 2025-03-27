DC United vs Columbus Crew Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29, 2025

DC United host Columbus Crew at Audi Field on Saturday in the sixth round of games in Major League Soccer campaign.

Ad

DC suffered a 4-1 thrashing against Orlando City last weekend to mark their first loss of the season, dropping to 11th in the Eastern Conference. DC's only win since the start of the season was a comeback 2-1 victory over Kansas on matchday three as they aim to end their six-year playoffs absence.

Columbus, meanwhile, drew goalless with NY City last time out despite dominating large swathes. They have drawn three consecutive games after winning their opening two, and are sixth in the standings.

Ad

Trending

DC United vs Columbus Crew Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday will mark the 86th meeting between the two sides. Columbus lead 35-30.

DC have won two of the last 10 editions of the fixture.

Columbus have scored 20 times in the same period.

The Eagles are without a clean sheet in nine games in the fixture.

DC have scored seven times in their opening five game, two more than Columbus.

The Crew have conceded thrice in five games. Only St. Louis (1) have conceded fewer.

Ad

DC United vs Columbus Crew Prediction

The two sides are closely matched going into this weekend's clash, and the result will likely be decided by individual brilliance.

The Crew are yet to hit their stride this season and head into Saturday's game as the underdogs but should do enough to avoid defeat.

Prediction: DC 1-1 Columbus

DC United vs Columbus Crew Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Ad

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of Columbus' last five league games have featured fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in seven of DC's last nine MLS matches.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback