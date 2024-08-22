DC United vs Dallas Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24th 2024 

DC United will host Dallas at Audi Field on Saturday in another round of the 2024 Major League Soccer campaign. The home side have failed to impress in the league this season and currently find themselves 13th in the Western Conference with 26 points from 25 matches, three points above the last-placed New England Revolution.

They beat Minnesota United 3-2 in their last league outing via goals from Christian Bentenke and Aaron Herrera and will now be looking to pick up where they left off when they return to action this weekend.

Dallas endured a brief and rather disappointing Leagues Cup campaign last month as they crashed out of the tournament after losing their two group games and will now hope they can find better luck in the league this Saturday.

They played out a 1-1 draw against New England last time out in MLS falling behind midway through the second-half before Paul Arriola leveled the scores from the spot in additional time. They now sit 11th in the Eastern Conference with 30 points picked up so far.

DC United vs Dallas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 50 meetings between DC and Dallas. The hosts have won 18 of those games while the visitors have won one more. There have been 13 draws between the two teams.

The hosts have won two of their last three games in this fixture after winning just one of their previous five.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last four games across all competitions.

The Black-and-Red have conceded 50 goals in MLS this season. Only Sporting Kansas City (51) and San Jose Earthquakes (62) have shipped more.

DC United vs Dallas Prediction

DC United's latest result ended a four-game winning streak in competitive action and they will now be looking to bounce back here. They have however won just one of their last eight home league games and could struggle this weekend.

Dallas are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just two of their last seven games across all competitions. They are winless on the road in the league this season and could see defeat on Saturday.

Prediction: DC United 1-0 Dallas

DC United vs Dallas Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: DC United

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of the last four matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last five matchups)

