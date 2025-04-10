DC United vs FC Cincinnati Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th April 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as DC United take on an impressive FC Cincinnati side in an important encounter at the Audi Field on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

DC United vs FC Cincinnati Preview

FC Cincinnati are currently in fifth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The away side edged New England Revolution to a narrow 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

DC United, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled so far this season. The hosts slumped to a damaging 6-1 defeat at the hands of San Jose Earthquakes in their previous game and will need to work hard to bounce back this weekend.

DC United vs FC Cincinnati Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

DC United have a good recent record against FC Cincinnati and have won five out of the last 12 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FC Cincinnati's three victories.

FC Cincinnati have won three of their last five matches against DC United in MLS - they had failed to win any of their seven such games preceding this run.

DC United suffered a 6-1 defeat against San Jose Earthquakes in their previous MLS game - the fifth time they have suffered a defeat by a margin of at least five goals in the last five league seasons.

FC Cincinnati have picked up a total of 13 points in their seven matches in MLS so far this season and are one of only two teams to have picked up at least 12 points at this stage in each of their last three campaigns.

DC United vs FC Cincinnati Prediction

FC Cincinnati have made a robust start to their league campaign yet again this season and put in an admirable shift against New England Revolution last week. Sergio Santos scored the winning goal on the day and will look to repeat the feat this weekend.

DC United have struggled this season and were thoroughly outplayed by San Jose Earthquakes in their previous game. FC Cincinnati are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: DC United 1-3 FC Cincinnati

DC United vs FC Cincinnati Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - FC Cincinnati to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: FC Cincinnati to score first - Yes

