DC United vs FC Cincinnati Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th June 2023

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as DC United lock horns with an impressive FC Cincinnati side in an important clash at the Audi Field on Saturday.

DC United vs FC Cincinnati Preview

DC United are currently in ninth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The hosts slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Real Salt Lake in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

FC Cincinnati, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have exceeded expectations this season. The away side eased past Toronto FC by a 3-0 margin this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

DC United vs FC Cincinnati Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

DC United have a good record against FC Cincinnati and have won four out of the nine matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FC Cincinnati's two victories.

After pulling off an unbeaten run in the first seven matches that they played against FC Cincinnati, DC United have suffered defeat in their last two such matches in the MLS.

DC United have lost their last two matches in the MLS against Atlanta United and Real Salt Lake - the first time they have suffered consecutive defeats in the competition since March this year.

FC Cincinnati have picked up 43 points in their 18 matches in the MLS so far this season - the joint-most by any team at this stage of the season in the history of the competition.

DC United have scored 12 of their last 14 goals in the MLS in the second half of matches, with seven of these goals coming after the 75th minute.

DC United vs FC Cincinnati Prediction

FC Cincinnati have exceeded expectations this season and remain the early-season favourites to top the league table. The likes of Dominique Badji and Luciano Acosta have been prolific this season and will look to make their mark this weekend.

DC United can pack a punch on their day but have made poor starts to many of their games in the MLS. FC Cincinnati are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: DC United 1-3 FC Cincinnati

DC United vs FC Cincinnati Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - FC Cincinnati

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: FC Cincinnati to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Luciano Acosta to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes