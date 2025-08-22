DC United vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd August 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as DC United lock horns with Javier Mascherano's Inter Miami side in an important encounter at the Audi Field on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

DC United vs Inter Miami Preview

Inter Miami are currently in fifth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been fairly impressive over the past year. The Herons edged Tigres UANL to a narrow 2-1 victory in the Leagues Cup in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

DC United, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled to make an impact so far this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against CF Montreal last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

DC United vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

DC United have a slight edge over Inter Miami and have won four out of the nine matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Inter Miami's three victories.

Inter Miami have won five of their last six matches in all competitions, with their only defeat during this period coming by a 4-1 margin at the hands of Orlando City in an MLS encounter earlier this month.

Inter Miami have conceded at least one goal in each of their last six matches in all competitions, with their previous clean sheet coming in a 0-0 stalemate against FC Cincinnati last month.

DC United are winless in their last 12 matches in all competitions, with their previous victory coming by a 2-1 margin against FC Cincinnati in June this year.

DC United vs Inter Miami Prediction

Inter Miami have stepped up to the plate over the past year and will be intent on making the most of their exceptional squad. Luis Suarez scored a brace in his previous game and will look to make an impact this weekend.

DC United have struggled in recent months and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. Inter Miami are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: DC United 1-3 Inter Miami

DC United vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Miami to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Miami to score first - Yes

