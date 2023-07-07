DC United vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th July 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as DC United lock horns with Inter Miami in a crucial encounter at the Audi Field on Saturday.

DC United vs Inter Miami Preview

Inter Miami are currently rooted to the bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have struggled to cope with the rigours of the competition this season. The Herons were held to a 2-2 draw by Columbus Crew in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

DC United, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The home side edged FC Dallas to a 1-0 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

DC United vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

DC United have an impressive recent record against Inter Miami and have won four out of the last six matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Inter Miami's one victory.

DC United have won four of their last six matches against Inter Miami in the MLS and won the previous meeting between the two teams last month by a narrow 2-1 scoreline.

DC United attempted only eight shots in their 1-0 victory again FC Dallas this week - their fourth victory in the MLS this season where they have attempted fewer than 10 shots.

Inter Miami are winless in their last nine matches in the MLS - the longest such run in the history of the club.

Josef Martinez scored his 104th regular-season goal in the MLS last week and could move to eighth place in the list of most prolific goalscorers of all time in the competition this weekend.

DC United vs Inter Miami Prediction

Inter Miami have been in abysmal form so far this season but have shown flashes of resilience over the past month. Josef Martinez has stepped up for this side so far and will look to end his club's winless streak in this match.

DC United have managed to push past the finish line more often than not this season but do have a few creative issues to resolve at the moment. Both teams are evenly placed and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: DC United 2-2 Inter Miami

DC United vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: DC United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Josef Martinez to score - Yes

