DC United vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16th 2024

The MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures as DC United and Inter Miami go head-to-head at Audi Field on Saturday.

Gerardo Martino’s men head into the weekend fresh off the back of reaching the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-finals and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

DC United were guilty of a lack of cutting edge at the attacking end of the pitch as they played out a goalless draw with FC Cincinnati last Sunday.

Prior to that, Troy Lesesne’s side kicked off the season with a 3-1 victory over New England Revolution on February 25, one week before playing out a 2-2 draw with Portland Timbers.

After two games on the road, DC United now return home, where they are unbeaten in five of their last six matches since the start of September.

Having played out a 2-2 draw in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash with Nashville on March 8, Inter Miami beat the Coyotes 3-1 in the return leg on Thursday morning to secure a 5-3 aggregate victory and reach the quarter-finals.

Martino’s men now turn their attention to the MLS, where they kicked off the campaign with two wins and one draw in their opening three matches before losing 3-2 against CF Montreal last Sunday.

Inter Miami currently lead the way at the summit of the MLS standings, having picked up seven points from the first 12 available.

DC United vs Inter Miami Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With four wins from the last eight meetings between the sides, DC United boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Inter Miami have managed just one win against Lesesne’s men in that time, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

DC United are unbeaten in five of their last six home matches — picking up three wins and two draws — with a 5-3 loss to New York Red Bulls on September 24 being the exception.

Inter Miami have failed to win their last five MLS away matches, losing three and claiming two draws since September’s 3-1 win at Los Angeles FC.

DC United vs Inter Miami Prediction

Brimming with confidence from their midweek Champions Cup success, Inter Miami will head into the weekend looking to return to winning ways in the league.

Martino’s men boast the firepower needed to get the job done and we see them claiming all three points at Audi Field.

Prediction: DC United 1-3 Inter Miami

DC United vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Miami to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five clashes)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the two sides)