DC United vs LA Galaxy Prediction and Betting Tips | May 20th 2023

The MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures as DC United and LA Galaxy square off at Audi Field on Saturday.

Greg Vanney’s men head into the weekend without an away win this season and will be looking to end this dry spell.

DC United failed to arrest their slump in form as they played out a goalless draw with Philadelphia Union on Wednesday.

Wayne Rooney’s side have now failed to win their last four games since the start of May, claiming two draws and losing twice, including a 1-0 defeat against New York Red Bulls in the US Open Cup on May 10.

DC United are currently eighth in the Eastern Conference standings, level on 16 points with New York City FC and Orlando City.

Meanwhile, LA Galaxy continue to struggle for results on the road as they suffered a 2-0 loss against Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field on Wednesday.

Greg Vanney’s men have now lost three consecutive games on the road, conceding seven goals and failing to find the target in that time, and are winless in their six away matches this season.

LA Galaxy are currently rooted to the bottom of the Western Conference table, having picked up just nine points from their opening 12 matches.

DC United vs LA Galaxy Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 13 wins from the last 31 meetings between the teams, LA Galaxy hold a superior record in the history of this fixture.

DC United have picked up seven wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

Rooney’s men are unbeaten in seven of their last eight home games against LA Galaxy, claiming three wins and four draws since June 2008.

LA Galaxy are yet to taste victory away from home this season, having picked up two draws and lost four of their opening six games on the road.

DC United are winless in four of their last five home games in the league, losing twice and claiming two draws since the start of March.

DC United vs LA Galaxy Prediction

DC United and LA Galaxy have struggled for results of late and will head into the weekend in search of a morale-boosting result.

DC United’s home advantage gives them a slight edge and we are backing them to claim a narrow win in front of their home fans.

Prediction: DC United 2-1 LA Galaxy

DC United vs LA Galaxy Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - DC United

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in their last 10 clashes since June 2011)

Poll : 0 votes