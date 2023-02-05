DC United vs Los Angeles FC Prediction and Betting Tips | February 6, 2023

Reigning MLS champions Los Angeles FC will square off against DC United in a pre-season friendly on Monday (February 6). The game is part of the Coachella Valley Invitational event comprising 12 teams.

DC kickstarted their pre-season with a 3-2 defeat against Charlotte on Wednesday. Los Angeles, meanwhile, have gone winless in two friendlies last month and played out a 1-1 draw against New York City FC on Sunday.

After this clash, DC will meet San Jose Earthquakes next Thursday at the Coachella Valley Invitational, while Los Angeles will take on Toronto on Saturday.

DC United vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met just four times across competitions, with all but one meeting coming in the MLS.

Los Angeles have been unbeaten in competitive games against DC, whose only win against the reigning champions came in a friendly last year.

Los Angeles have picked up two wins against their eastern rivals, with one game drawn.

Threw of their four meetings have produced under 2.5 goals. Los Angeles won 1-0 in their last meeting in the MLS in August.

Both teams are winless in the pre-season. DC have outscored Los Angeles 3-1, though both teams have conceded three goals in pre-season.

Thy will be meeting in a friendly at the Empire Polo Club for the second year in a row, with the meeting in 2022 ending in a 2-0 win for DC United.

DC United vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

Both teams have endured a winless start to their pre-season. DC have struggled in recent meetings against Los Angeles and are unlikely to enjoy a prolific outing.

Both teams have added a few new players to their squad and could start them here. Considering that, a draw could ensue.

Prediction: DC 1-1 Los Angeles

DC United vs Los Angeles FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Christian Benteke to score or assist any time - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

