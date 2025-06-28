DC United vs Nashville Prediction and Betting Tips | June 28th 2025

Major League Soccer returns with a fresh set of fixtures as DC United and Nashville lock horns at Audi Field on Saturday. B.J. Callaghan’s men head into the weekend unbeaten in their last six away matches across all competitions and will be looking to extend this impressive run.

Ad

DC United continue to struggle for results at the wrong end of the Eastern Conference table as they fell to a 2-0 loss at the hands of Real Salt Lake last time out.

Troy Lesesne’s side have failed to win four of their most recent five games, claiming one draw and losing three, including a heavy 7-1 home defeat against Chicago Fire.

DC United have picked up 18 points from their 19 MLS matches so far to sit 12th in the East, only above CF Montreal, Toronto FC and Atlanta United.

Ad

Trending

On the other hand, Nashville fought back from behind twice to snatch a thrilling 3-2 victory over New England Revolution at the Gillette Stadium in midweek.

Callaghan’s men have now gone 12 straight games without defeat across all competitions, claiming eight wins and four draws since a 3-0 defeat against Seattle Sounders on April 20.

This blistering run of results has seen Nashville surge into third place in the Eastern Conference table with 35 points from 19 games, five points behind first-placed Philadelphia Union.

Ad

DC United vs Nashville Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With five wins from the last 10 meetings between the sides, Nashville boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

DC United have picked up two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Nashville are on a run of six consecutive away games without defeat, picking up four wins and two draws since April’s 3-0 loss against Seattle.

DC United have failed to win seven of their last eight home matches in the league, losing four and claiming three draws since mid-March.

Ad

DC United vs Nashville Prediction

While DC United will be looking to turn their fortunes around, next up is the stern challenge of a well-drilled Nashville side who are unbeaten in 12 straight games.

We predict Callaghan’s men will continue from where they left off against New England Revolution and come away with all three points.

Prediction: DC United 1-3 Nashville

DC United vs Nashville Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nashville to win

Ad

Tip 2: First to score - Nashville (The visitors have opened the scoring in six of their last seven games against DC United)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in seven of their last nine meetings)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More