DC United vs Nashville Prediction and Betting Tips | May 13th 2023

With the disappointment from their US Open Cup still lingering in the air, DC United play host to Nashville at Audi Field on Saturday.

The visitors head into the weekend on a run of four consecutive wins in all competitions and will look to continue in the same vein.

DC United were dumped out of the US Open Cup this week as they were beaten 1-0 by New York Red Bulls.

Wayne Rooney’s men now turn their attention to the MLS, where they saw their three-match winning streak come to an end on May 7 courtesy of a 2-1 loss against FC Cincinnati.

DC United are currently eighth in the Eastern Conference standings, having picked up 14 points from their opening 11 matches.

Nashville, on the other hand, booked their place in the quarter-finals of the US Open Cup as they picked up a 2-0 win over FC Dallas last time out.

Gary Smith’s side have now won their last four matches across all competitions, including successive victories over Atlanta United and Chicago Fire in the MLS.

With 18 points from 11 matches, Nashville are currently third in the Eastern Conference table, level on points with fourth-placed Atlanta United.

DC United vs Nashville Head-To-Head and Betting Tips

Nashville has been the dominant side in the history of this fixture, having picked up three wins from their last five meetings since February 2020.

DC United are yet to taste victory against the Music, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

Nashville are currently on a four-match winning streak across all competitions, scoring nine goals and keeping three clean sheets in that time.

DC United have won three of their last four MLS matches, with a 2-1 loss to Cincinnati on May 7 being the exception.

DC United vs Nashville Prediction

Following a decent start to the season, Nashville have picked up the pace and head into the weekend on a fine run of form. DC United have run out of steam of late and we fancy the visitors stealing a narrow win at Audi Field.

Prediction: DC United 1-2 Nashville

DC United vs Nashville Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nashville

Tip 2: First to score - Nashville (The Music have opened the scoring in four of their last five games)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of the last five clashes between the teams)

