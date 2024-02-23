DC United vs New England Revolution Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th February 2024

The 2024 edition of the MLS kicks off with its first round of matches this weekend as DC United lock horns with an impressive New England Revolution side in an intriguing encounter at the Audi Field on Saturday.

DC United vs New England Revolution Preview

DC United finished in 12th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have struggled over the past year. The hosts slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of FC Dallas in their previous game and will need to work hard to bounce back this weekend.

New England Revolution, on the other hand, secured a fifth-place finish in the Eastern Conference league table last season and have been fairly impressive in recent months. The away side edged Independiente to a narrow 1-0 victory in the CONCACAF Champions Cup this week and will be confident ahead of this match.

DC United vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New England Revolution have a good recent record against DC United and have won 30 out of the last 71 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to DC United's 25 victories.

New England Revolution have won nine of their last 10 matches against DC United and managed to win both their games against them last season.

DC United have won their opening game of the season in each of their last three years - only Los Angeles FC have a longer active run in this regard.

After a run of only three defeats in 21 matches in all competitions, New England Revolution lost five of their last six matches in 2023.

New England Revolution's Carles Gil bagged a total of 11 goals and 15 assists in the MLS last season.

DC United vs New England Revolution Prediction

New England Revolution have stepped up to the plate over the past year and will be intent on taking it up a notch in the MLS this season. The Revs ended their previous campaign on a poor note and have a point to prove this weekend.

DC United have struggled in recent months and will need to make their mark in this fixture. New England Revolution are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: DC United 1-3 New England Revolution

DC United vs New England Revolution Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New England Revolution to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: DC United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Carles Gil to score - Yes