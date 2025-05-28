DC United vs New England Revolution Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th May 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this week as New England Revolution lock horns with DC United in an important encounter at the Audi FIeld on Wednesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

DC United vs New England Revolution Preview

New England Revolution are currently in 10th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Revs were held to a 3-3 draw by Sporting Kansas City in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

DC United, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled so far this season. The home side slumped to a damaging 2-0 defeat at the hands of New York Red Bulls last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

DC United vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New England Revolution have a slight historical edge over DC United and have won 30 out of the 73 matches played betwen the two teams, as opposed to DC United's 27 victories.

DC United have won consecutive matches against New England Revolution in MLS - the first time they have managed to achieve such a run in the competition since 2016.

DC United have won only three of their last 20 matches at home in the regular season of MLS in a run dating back to May last year and have picked up only 17 points from these games.

DC United have failed to find the back of the net in their last four matches in the regular season of MLS.

DC United vs New England Revolution Prediction

New England Revolution can pack a punch on their day but have stuttered regularly over the past year. The Revs have been plagued by inconsistency and have a point to prove this week.

DC United have struggled in recent weeks and are in desperate need of a resurgence. New England Revolution are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: DC United 0-2 New England Revolution

DC United vs New England Revolution Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New England Revolution to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: New England Revolution to keep a clean sheet - Yes

