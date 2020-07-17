DC United vs New England Revolution prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

DC United are set to face New England Revolution in their next MLS fixture tomorrow at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Ben Olsen's men come off a thrilling 2-2 draw with Toronto FC. Late goals from Federico Higuain, brother of Juventus striker Gonzalo, and Frederic Brilliant rescued a point for DC United. Ayo Akinola had scored twice in the first half to put Toronto FC ahead, while DC United midfielder Junior Moreno was sent off late in the first half.

New England Revolution, on the other hand, beat Montreal Impact 1-0 in their last MLS game. A lone goal from Gustavo Bou secured three points for Bruce Arena's side.

The New England Revolution are on the board first in their MLS is Back Tournament game against Montréal courtesy of Gustavo Bou's 56th minute goal.



Bou now has 10 goals in 18 total games since joining New England last July.

DC United vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head

In 40 head-to-head fixtures between the two sides, the record is fairly even. DC United have won 15 games, lost 14 and drawn 11.

The last fixture between the two sides was an exciting 2-2 draw. Goals from Teal Bunbury and Carles Gil for New England Revolution cancelled out the goals from Leonardo Jara and Quincy Amarikwa for DC United.

DC United form guide in the MLS: L-W-D

New England Revolution form guide in the MLS: L-D-W

DC United vs New England Revolution Team News

For DC United, defensive midfielder Junior Moreno is suspended, having picked up a red card during the match against Toronto FC. Midfielder Paul Arriola is out with a long-term injury, while Chris Seitz and Emmanuel Boateng look set to miss the game as well.

Injured: Paul Arriola, Chris Seitz, Emmanuel Boateng

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Junior Moreno

New England Revolution manager Bruce Arena will have a fairly fit squad to choose from. Midfielder Luis Caicedo is out with an injury, while there are doubts over the fitness of defender Andrew Farrell.

Injured: Luis Caicedo

Doubtful: Andrew Farrell

Suspended: None

DC United vs New England Revolution Predicted XI

DC United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bill Hamid, Oniel Fisher, Frederic Brilliant, Steve Birnbaum, Joseph Mora, Felipe, Russell Canouse, Federico Higuain, Julian Gressel, Yamil Asad, Ola Kamara

New England Revolution XI (4-3-3): Matt Turner, Michael Mancienne, Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, Alexander Buttner, Gustavo Bou, Kelyn Rowe, Carles Gil, Scott Caldwell, Adam Buksa, Cristian Penilla

DC United vs New England Revolution Prediction

Both teams come into the game in good form. DC United will be boosted by their comeback against Toronto FC, and much will be expected from forwards Higuain and Kamara. Higuain was a good player for Columbus Crew before joining DC United this summer, and has begun well for his new club.

Stop it, Pipa. 💯



On his debut for @dcunited Federico Higuaín brings one back!

New England Revolution, on the other hand, have newly-signed Polish striker Adam Buksa in their ranks. Buksa has scored one goal in his first two games for the club, and Arena will be expecting much more from him.

Prediction: DC United 2:1 New England Revolution

