DC United vs New York City FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The 2021 edition of the MLS kicks off with a set of intriguing matches this weekend as New York City FC take on DC United at Audi Field on Sunday. Both teams have been inconsistent over the past two years and will want to get their season off to the perfect start.

DC United finished the 2020 MLS season in a lowly 13th place and cannot afford a similar finish this year. The home side has not been at its best in recent weeks and has plenty of work to do ahead of this game.

New York City FC, on the other hand, finished in an impressive fifth place in the league table last year and will be intent on topping the table this season. The New York-based side has enjoyed a promising build-up to this game and will be confident ahead of Sunday's fixture.

One more sleep until Matchday #1 in the nation's capital 🎥 #NYCFC pic.twitter.com/GE4aGqnr9n — New York City FC (@NYCFC) April 16, 2021

DC United vs New York City FC Head-to-Head

New York City FC have a good record against DC United and have won seven matches out of a total of 14 games played between the two teams. DC United have managed only four victories against New York City FC and will need to be at their best in this game.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place earlier this month and ended in a 2-1 victory for New York City FC. DC United missed a few chances on the day and will have to be more clinical in this match.

DC United form guide: D-L-L-W-L

New York City FC form guide: W-W-W-W-L

Advertisement

Also Read: Bordeaux vs Monaco prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

DC United vs New York City FC Team News

DC United have a few injury concerns

DC United

Steven Birnbaum is recovering from surgery at the moment and has been ruled out for the next few weeks. Paul Arriola and Chris Odoi-Atsem are also injured and will be unable to play a part in this match.

Injured: Steven Birnbaum, Paul Arriola, Chris Odoi-Atsem

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Heber is unavailable for this game

New York City FC

Advertisement

Heber is recuperating from a long-term injury at the moment and remains sidelined for this fixture. James Sands is also carrying a knock and is unlikely to be risked in this game.

Injured: Heber

Doubtful: James Sands

Suspended: None

DC United vs New York City FC Predicted XI

DC United Predicted XI (3-4-3): Bill Hamid; Brendan Hines-Ike, Donovan Pines, Frederic Brilliant; Joseph Mora, Julian Gressel, Russell Canouse, Junior Moreno; Edison Flores, Ola Kamara, Nigel Robertha

Fans attending the match tomorrow can pre-order all merch for pick-up, including a new Najar 14 jersey!



>> https://t.co/JhhSdj9PwG pic.twitter.com/Wh1pCjaqD8 — D.C. United (@dcunited) April 16, 2021

New York City FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sean Johnson; Malte Amundsen, Maxime Chanot, Alexander Callens, Anton Tinnerholm; Nicolas Acevedo, Keaton Parks; Maximiliano Moralez, Jesus Medina, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi; Valentin Castellanos

DC United vs New York City FC Prediction

New York City FC have a formidable squad this season and have a point to prove this weekend. The likes of Valentin Castellanos and Maximiliano Morales have been excellent for their side and will want to make an impact on this game.

DC United have suffered their fair share of struggles and will want to mark the beginning of a new era this year. New York City FC are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: DC United 1-2 New York City FC

Also Read: Lazio vs Benevento prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21