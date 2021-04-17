Lazio vs Benevento prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Benevento travel to Rome to take on Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Benevento are in 16th place in the Serie A standings at the moment and have struggled to impose themselves this season. The away side suffered a 1-0 defeat against Sassuolo last weekend and will need to bounce back in this match.

Lazio have also failed to meet expectations this season and are currently in sixth place in the league table. The Biancocelesti edged Hellas Verona to a crucial 1-0 victory in their previous game and will want a similar result from this game.

😜 Questa sera ore 21:00 la sesta puntata di ‘Tell Me’

📺 Tutti sintonizzati su Lazio Style Channel

🎖 Ospite Sergej Milinkovic pic.twitter.com/SEaUOgZHj2 — S.S.Lazio (@OfficialSSLazio) April 16, 2021

Lazio vs Benevento Head-to-Head

Lazio have a near-flawless record against Benevento in the Italian league and have won three out of four games played between the two sides. Benevento have never defeated Lazio in an official fixture and will have to be at their best this weekend.

The previous meeting between these two teams took place in December last year and ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw. Benevento gave a good account of themselves on the day and will want a similar performance in this fixture.

Lazio form guide in the Serie A: W-W-W-W-L

Benevento form guide in the Serie A: L-D-W-L-D

Advertisement

Also Read: Ajax vs Vitesse prediction, preview, team news and more | Dutch KNVB Cup Final 2020-21

Lazio vs Benevento Team News

Lazio have a strong squad

Lazio

Luiz Felipe and Lucas Leiva are recuperating from injuries at the moment and are unlikely to be included in the squad. Joaquin Correa and Manuel Lazzari served their suspensions last weekend and are available for this match.

Injured: Luiz Felipe, Patric

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Felipe Caicedo

Benevento need to win this game

Benevento

Benevento have a fully-fit squad going into this game and will need to field their best eleven against Lazio. Alessandro Tuia is the only absentee and is suspended for this game.

Advertisement

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Alessandro Tuia

Lazio vs Benevento Predicted XI

Lazio Predicted XI (3-5-2): Pepe Reina; Stefan Radu, Francesco Acerbi, Adam Marusic; Mohamed Fares, Manuel Lazzari, Gonzalo Escalante, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Luis Alberto; Joaquin Correa, Ciro Immobile

#LazioBenevento 📺🎙

Domani alle ore 13:00 il vice tecnico biancoceleste Massimiliano Farris presenterà la gara ai microfoni di Lazio Style Channel



➡️ https://t.co/H7rMtvK9qp pic.twitter.com/b4eqlu3hVI — S.S.Lazio (@OfficialSSLazio) April 16, 2021

Benevento Predicted XI (3-5-2): Lorenzo Montipo; Federico Barba, Luca Caldirola, Kamil Glik; Riccardo Improta, Gaetano Letizia, Perparim Hetemaj, Artur Ionita, Pasquale Schiattarella; Adolfo Gaich, Gianluca Lapadula

Lazio vs Benevento Prediction

Lazio seem to be back to their best in recent weeks and four consecutive victories in the Serie A hold them in good stead ahead of this game. Ciro Immobile has made an impact for Lazio this year and remains his side's most important player going into this match.

Benevento will be intent on avoiding relegation this season and will need to work hard to take something away from this game. Lazio are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this fixture.

Prediction: Lazio 3-1 Benevento

Also Read: Bordeaux vs Monaco prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21