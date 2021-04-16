Bordeaux vs Monaco prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Monaco take on Bordeaux at the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux on Sunday. Monaco have been excellent in recent weeks and are the favourites to win this match.

Bordeaux are in 15th place in the Ligue 1 standings at the moment and have endured a difficult campaign so far. The home side suffered a stunning 4-1 defeat last weekend and has plenty of work to do ahead of this game.

Monaco, on the other hand, have exceeded expectations this season and currently find themselves in third place in the league table. Les Monegasques have an outside chance of winning the Ligue 1 title and cannot afford to drop points in this match.

Bordeaux vs Monaco Head-to-Head

Bordeaux have a surprisingly excellent record against Monaco and have won11 games out of a total of 25 matches played between the two teams. Monaco have managed only eight victories against Bordeaux and need to step up this weekend.

The previous meeting between these two French sides took place in November last year and ended in a 4-0 victory for Monaco. Bordeaux struggled to cope with their opponents on the day and will need to do a better job this weekend.

Bordeaux form guide in Ligue 1: L-L-L-W-L

Monaco form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-W-D-L

Bordeaux vs Monaco Team News

Bordeaux

Otavio is currently injured and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Samuel Kalu is also carrying a knock and might not be able to feature against Monaco on Sunday.

Injured: Otavio

Doubtful: Samuel Kalu

Suspended: None

Monaco

Willem Geubbels is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of the game against Bordeaux this weekend. Cesc Fabregas also suffered a niggle last week and is unlikely to be risked in this match.

Injured: Willem Geubbels, Cesc Fabregas

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bordeaux vs Monaco Predicted XI

Bordeaux Predicted XI (4-3-3): Benoit Costil; Loris Benito, Paul Baysse, Laurent Koscielny, Youssouf Sabaly; Jean Michael Seri, Toma Basic, Hatem Ben Arfa; Remi Oudin, Hwang Ui-Jo, Nicolas de Preville

Monaco Predicted XI (3-5-2): Benjamin Lecomte; Benoit Badiashile, Guillermo Maripan, Axel Disasi; Ruben Aguilar, Caio Henrique, Youssouf Fofana, Aurelio Tchouameni, Aleksandr Golovin; Kevin Volland, Wissam Ben Yedder

Bordeaux vs Monaco Prediction

Monaco have exceptional players in their ranks and have been a formidable force under Niko Kovac this season. The French giants are four points behind league-leaders Lille at the moment and will look to cut the deficit this weekend.

Bordeaux have encountered several problems this season and will need to play out of their skins in this game. Monaco are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bordeaux 1-3 Monaco

