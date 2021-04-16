Ajax vs Vitesse prediction, preview, team news and more | Dutch KNVB Cup Final 2020-21

The Dutch KNVB Cup is back this weekend with a high-octane final as Ajax take on Vitesse in a crucial game at the De Kuip Stadium on Sunday. Ajax have been in excellent form this season and are the favourites to win this game.

Vitesse are currently in fourth place in the Eredivisie standings this season and have consistently punched above their weight in recent weeks. Vitesse played out a 0-0 stalemate with ADO Den Haag in their previous game and will have to play out of their skins in this match.

Ajax, on the other hand, have enjoyed an exceptional league season and will want to complete the domestic double this year. The reigning Dutch champions crashed out of the UEFA Europa League earlier this week and cannot afford to lose this game.

Still disappointed after last night result. But this is football, you can't stay down too much and today we're up again already and focused on Sunday's final.



𝗣𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗱 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝘁𝗲𝗮𝗺, 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗼𝗻 @AFCAjax!! pic.twitter.com/C3Dmc07Tsq — Lisandro Martinez (@LisandrMartinez) April 16, 2021

Ajax vs Vitesse Head-to-Head

Ajax have a good record against Vitesse and have won 28 matches out of a total of 45 games played between the two teams. Vitesse have managed only 14 victories against Ajax and have to be at their best this weekend.

The previous meeting between these two teams took place in the Eredivisie last year and ended in a narrow 2-1 victory for Ajax. Vitesse gave a good account of themselves on the day and will want to put in a similar effort on Sunday.

Ajax form guide: D-W-L-W-W

Vitesse form guide: D-W-D-W-W

Ajax vs Vitesse Team News

Ajax need to win this game

Ajax

Sebastien Haller did not play a part in the UEFA Europa League fixture this week and will lead the line for Ajax in this match. Noussair Mazraoui and Daley Blind are nursing injuries and have been sidelined for this game.

Injured: Noussair Mazraoui, Daley Blind

Doubtful: Perr Schuurs

Suspended: Andre Onana

Vitesse need to be at their best

Vitesse

Vitesse do not have any injury concerns at the moment and will have to summon every ounce of talent in their ranks to stand a chance in this fixture. The Dutch outfit will field a defensive line-up and cannot afford to make mistakes on the pitch.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ajax vs Vitesse Predicted XI

Ajax Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Maarten Stekelenburg; Nicolas Tagliafico, Lisandro Martinez, Jurrien Timber, Devyne Rensch; Edson Alvarez, Ryan Gravenberch; Davy Klaassen, Dusan Tadic, Antony; Sebastien Haller

Vitesse Predicted XI (3-5-2): Remko Pasveer; Danilho Doekhi, Riechedly Bazoer, Jacob Rasmussen; Eli Dasa, Matus Bero, Sondre Tronstad, Oussama Tannane, Maximilian Wittek; Lois Openda, Armando Broja

Ajax vs Vitesse Prediction

Ajax have an exceptional squad this season and have blown teams away in the Eredivisie over the past few months. The reigning Dutch champions do have a few chinks in their armour, however, and will have to be wary of an upset.

Vitesse are capable of punching above their weight and have given Ajax a few problems in the past. Ajax are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Ajax 2-0 Vitesse

