DC United vs New York City Prediction and Betting Tips | May 14th 2025

DC United will host New York City at the Audi Field on Wednesday in another round of the 2025 Major League Soccer campaign. The hosts will be keen to get a result and avoid falling lower down the league table.

DC wasted several goal-scoring opportunities and were punished for it in their 2-0 loss against Toronto last weekend, marking their sixth defeat in only 12 league games. The hosts, who are sitting in 23rd place, have struggled to pick up points all season and will be hoping to find a good spell soon if they are to end their six-year playoffs absence.

New York City also suffered defeat in their last outing as they lost 1-0 to Canadian outfit, CF Montreal but are in a considerably better place than Wednesday's hosts, having picked up five wins in the league so far. The visitors sit just outside the playoff qualification spots in the Eastern Conference and will be looking to move higher up the table this weekend.

DC United vs New York City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This midweek match will mark the 25th meeting between these two sides. DC have won seven of their previous meetings, four have ended in draws, while NY City have won the remaining 13.

The sides are evenly matched across their last five meetings, with both teams winning two each and drawing one.

The hosts have only managed to score 11 goals across the last 10 competitive editions of this fixture.

The visitors have a much better goal-scoring record in this fixture, with 22 goals scored across the last 10.

Both teams have only scored 13 goals each in 12 league games this season.

DC have the second-worst defensive record in MLS this term, having conceded 25 goals in 12 games.

DC United vs New York City Prediction

The sides are closely matched going into this midweek clash but the Eagles will hope to get a slight edge from their home advantage, having picked up eight of their 12 points this season at the Audi Field.

The Pigeons will need to be at their best and improve on their poor away form to get all three points when they make the trip to Washington.

Prediction: DC United 1-1 New York City

DC United vs New York City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Each of the visitors' last six matches have featured fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - NYCFC to score first: Yes (The visitors have opened the scoring in five of their last seven games in this fixture)

