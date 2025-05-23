DC United vs New York Red Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th May 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as DC United lock horns with New York Red Bulls in an important clash at the Audi Field on Saturday. Both teams have been in poor form this season and will want to win this game.
DC United vs New York Red Bulls Preview
New York Red Bulls are currently in 10th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Red Bulls defeated FC Dallas on penalties in the US Open Cup in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.
DC United, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled over the past year. The home side defeated Charlotte FC in the US Open Cup this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
DC United vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- New York Red Bulls have a good historical record against DC United and have won 33 out of the 84 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to DC United's 31 victories.
- DC United were on a winless run of eight matches on the trot against New York Red Bulls in all competitions before they secured a 2-1 victory against them in April this year.
- DC United have won only three of their last 19 matches at home in the regular season of MLS in a run dating back to May last year.
- DC United have kept clean sheets in each of their last two matches in all competitions - their first set of consecutive clean sheets since September 2023.
DC United vs New York Red Bulls Prediction
New York Red Bulls have a good squad at their disposal but are yet to hit their stride in the competition this season. The Red Bulls can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove this weekend.
DC United have been in poor form over the past year but have shown signs of resurgence this season. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.
Prediction: DC United 1-1 New York Red Bulls
DC United vs New York Red Bulls Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No
Tip 3: DC United to score first - Yes