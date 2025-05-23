DC United vs New York Red Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th May 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as DC United lock horns with New York Red Bulls in an important clash at the Audi Field on Saturday. Both teams have been in poor form this season and will want to win this game.

Ad

DC United vs New York Red Bulls Preview

New York Red Bulls are currently in 10th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Red Bulls defeated FC Dallas on penalties in the US Open Cup in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

DC United, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled over the past year. The home side defeated Charlotte FC in the US Open Cup this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Ad

Trending

DC United vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York Red Bulls have a good historical record against DC United and have won 33 out of the 84 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to DC United's 31 victories.

DC United were on a winless run of eight matches on the trot against New York Red Bulls in all competitions before they secured a 2-1 victory against them in April this year.

DC United have won only three of their last 19 matches at home in the regular season of MLS in a run dating back to May last year.

DC United have kept clean sheets in each of their last two matches in all competitions - their first set of consecutive clean sheets since September 2023.

Ad

DC United vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

New York Red Bulls have a good squad at their disposal but are yet to hit their stride in the competition this season. The Red Bulls can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove this weekend.

DC United have been in poor form over the past year but have shown signs of resurgence this season. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Ad

Prediction: DC United 1-1 New York Red Bulls

DC United vs New York Red Bulls Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: DC United to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More