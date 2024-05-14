DC United vs New York Red Bulls Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | MLS 2024

The 2024 edition of MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as DC United take on New York Red Bulls at the Audi Field on Wednesday. Both teams have stepped up this season and will look to make their mark in this fixture.

DC United are in seventh place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent this season. The home side edged Atlanta United to a narrow 3-2 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

New York Red Bulls, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table and have been impressive this season. The Red Bulls eased past New England Revolution by a 4-2 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

DC United vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head

New York Red Bulls have a slight edge over DC United and have won 32 out of the 80 matches between the two teams. DC United have managed 30 victories against the Red Bulls and will look to improve their record in this fixture.

DC United form guide: W-D-W-L-L

New York Red Bulls form guide: W-L-D-D-D

DC United vs New York Red Bulls Team News

DC United

Russell Canouse is yet to recover from his illness and will not feature in this game. William Conner Antley made his comeback this week and will be available for selection.

Injured: Russell Canouse

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

New York Red Bulls

Brandon Bye, Peyton Miller, and Nacho Gil are injured and have been ruled out of this match. Xavier Arreaga and Tommy McNamara are yet to recover from their knocks and are unlikely to be risked in this match.

Injured: Brandon Bye, Peyton Miller, Nacho Gil, DeJuan Jones

Doubtful: Xavier Arreaga, Tommy McNamara, Malcolm Fry, Jonathan Mensah

Suspended: None

DC United vs New York Red Bulls Predicted XI

DC United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bono; Herrera, McVey, Bartlett, Dajome; Peltola, Hopkins, Klich; Murrell, Benteke, Stroud

New York Red Bulls Predicted XI (4-4-2): Coronel; Reyes, Nealis, Eile, Tolkin; Amaya, Edelman, Carmona, Forsberg; Vanzeir, Morgan

DC United vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

DC United have shown marked improvement over the past year and have a point to prove going into this game. Christian Benteke scored a hat-trick over the weekend and will look to replicate his heroics in this clash.

New York Red Bulls have also been impressive but have stuttered regularly over the past month. Both teams are evenly matched and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: DC United 2-2 New York Red Bulls