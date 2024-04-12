DC United vs Orlando City Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th April 2024

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as DC United take on Orlando City in an important clash at the Audi Field on Saturday.

DC United vs Orlando City Preview

DC United are currently in eighth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The hosts were held to a 1-1 draw by Columbus Crew in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Orlando City, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against New York Red Bulls last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

DC United vs Orlando City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

DC United have a good recent record against Orlando City and have won nine out of the last 18 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Orlando City's six victories.

DC United have won six of their last 10 matches against Orlando City in a run dating back to the start of the 2018 season and have lost two such games during this period.

DC United have taken the lead in each of their last four matches in the MLS but have pulled off a victory in only one game during this period.

Orlando City have picked up only five points from their first six matches in the MLS so far this season - their worst start to a league campaign in the club's history.

Christian Benteke has scored five goals in the MLS this season and has scored 11 goals for DC United since September last year.

DC United vs Orlando City Prediction

DC United have flattered to deceive over the past year and have a point to prove going into this game. Christian Benteke has been in impressive form this season and will look to add to his goal tally in this match.

Orlando City have made a dismal start to their league campaign and will need to turn their season around. Both teams have issues to address and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: DC United 2-2 Orlando City

DC United vs Orlando City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Orlando City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Christian Benteke to score - Yes