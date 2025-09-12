DC United vs Orlando City Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th September 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as DC United lock horns with Orlando City in an important encounter at the Audi Field on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes over the past year and will want to win this game.
DC United vs Orlando City Preview
DC United are in 15th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have struggled to make their mark this season. The hosts edged New York City FC to a narrow 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.
Orlando City, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table and have stepped up to the plate this season. The away side suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Los Angeles Galaxy last week and will need to bounce back in this match.
DC United vs Orlando City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- DC United and Orlando City are on an even footing as far as the recent head-to-head record is concerned and have won nine matches apiece out of the 21 matches played between the two teams.
- DC United are unbeaten in their last three matches in all competitions, but have won only one of these games, with their previous defeat coming by a 2-0 defeat at the hands of New England Revolution last month.
- DC United were on a winless run of 13 matches on the trot in all competitions before they secured a 2-1 victory against New York City FC in an MLS encounter last month.
- Orlando City are winless in their last three matches in all competitions.
DC United vs Orlando City Prediction
Orlando City are in the midst of a slump and are in desperate need of an immediate resurgence. Martin Ojeda and Luis Muriel can be lethal on their day and will need to be at their best this weekend.
DC United have struggled to make an impact this year and cannot afford to put a foot wrong on Saturday. Orlando City are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this game.
Prediction: DC United 1-2 Orlando City
DC United vs Orlando City Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Orlando City to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: DC United to score first - Yes