DC United vs Philadelphia Union Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th August 2023

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as DC United lock horns with an impressive Philadelphia Union side in an important encounter at the Audi Field on Saturday.

DC United vs Philadelphia Union Preview

DC United are currently in 10th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of New York Red Bulls last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Union eased past Monterrey by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

DC United vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Philadelphia Union have a good record against DC United and have won 19 out of the 36 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to DC United's 10 victories.

Philadelphia Union won both their MLS games against DC United last season and scored 13 goals in the process but are yet to score a goal in open play against the home side this season.

DC United have failed to find the back of the net in four of their last five matches including their last three in a row and have managed to score only one goal during this period.

Philadelphia Union's last 11 goals in the MLS have been scored by nine different players - only Jose Martinez and Daniel Gazdag have managed to score more than on goal in these games.

DC United vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

Philadelphia Union are yet to hit their stride this season and will need to reach their peak in the coming weeks. Daniel Gazdag has shown flashes of his ability in recent months and will need to step up to the plate in this match.

DC United have struggled to meet expectations over the past month and have their work cut out for them this weekend. Philadelphia Union are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: DC United 0-2 Philadelphia Union

DC United vs Philadelphia Union Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Philadelphia Union to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Daniel Gazdag to score - Yes