DC United vs Philadelphia Union Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th September 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as DC United lock horns with Philadelphia Union in an important encounter at the Audi Field on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Ad

DC United vs Philadelphia Union Preview

Philadelphia Union are currently at the top of the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The Union edged New England Revolution to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

DC United, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled to make an impact this year. The home side suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat at the hands of Inter Miami last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Ad

Trending

DC United vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Philadelphia Union have a good recent record against DC United and have won 22 out of the last 40 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to DC United's 10 victories.

DC United have won only one of their last 16 matches in all competitions, with their only victory during this period coming by a narrow 2-1 margin against New York City FC in an MLS clash last month.

DC United have conceded at least one goal in their last 12 matches in all competitions, with their previous clean sheet coming in a 0-0 stalemate against Atlanta United in July this year.

Philadelphia Union have won their last four matches in MLS and have kept clean sheets in each of these games.

Ad

DC United vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

Philadelphia Union have been exceptional in MLS this season and will look to make the most of their purple patch. Bruno Damiani scored the winning goal in his previous game and will look to replicate his heroics this weekend.

DC United have struggled to make an impact in the league this year and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. Philadelphia Union are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Ad

Prediction: DC United 1-3 Philadelphia Union

DC United vs Philadelphia Union Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Philadelphia Union to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More