DC United vs Philadelphia Union Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th September 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as DC United lock horns with Philadelphia Union in an important encounter at the Audi Field on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.
DC United vs Philadelphia Union Preview
Philadelphia Union are currently at the top of the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The Union edged New England Revolution to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.
DC United, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled to make an impact this year. The home side suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat at the hands of Inter Miami last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.
DC United vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Philadelphia Union have a good recent record against DC United and have won 22 out of the last 40 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to DC United's 10 victories.
- DC United have won only one of their last 16 matches in all competitions, with their only victory during this period coming by a narrow 2-1 margin against New York City FC in an MLS clash last month.
- DC United have conceded at least one goal in their last 12 matches in all competitions, with their previous clean sheet coming in a 0-0 stalemate against Atlanta United in July this year.
- Philadelphia Union have won their last four matches in MLS and have kept clean sheets in each of these games.
DC United vs Philadelphia Union Prediction
Philadelphia Union have been exceptional in MLS this season and will look to make the most of their purple patch. Bruno Damiani scored the winning goal in his previous game and will look to replicate his heroics this weekend.
DC United have struggled to make an impact in the league this year and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. Philadelphia Union are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: DC United 1-3 Philadelphia Union
DC United vs Philadelphia Union Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Philadelphia Union to score first - Yes