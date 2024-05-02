DC United vs Philadelphia Union Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th May 2024

The 2024 edition of MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as DC United take on an impressive Philadelphia Union side in an important clash at the Audi Field on Saturday.

DC United vs Philadelphia Union Preview

DC United are in eighth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent this season. The home side edged Seattle Sounders to a 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table and have improved after a slow start to their campaign. The Union slumped to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Seattle Sounders in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

DC United vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Philadelphia Union have an impressive recent record against DC United and have won 20 out of the last 37 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to DC United's 10 victories.

Philadelphia Union have won six of their last eight matches away from home against DC United in the regular season of the MLS and have scored a total of 24 goals in these games.

DC United won their previous game in MLS by a 2-1 scoreline against Seattle Sounders and have not won consecutive matches within a single year in the competition since April last year.

Philadelphia Union are unbeaten in their first five matches away from home in a single season of MLS for only the second time in the club's history.

Christian Benteke has scored 12 of DC United's 21 goals in MLS in a run dating back to September last year.

DC United vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

Philadelphia Union have blown hot and cold so far this season and have a point to prove going into this game. Mikael Uhre and Daniel Gazdag can be lethal on their day and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

DC United have relied heavily on Christian Benteke's goalscoring prowess this season and will need to keep the Union at Bay on Saturday. Both teams have issues to address and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: DC United 2-2 Philadelphia Union

DC United vs Philadelphia Union Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Philadelphia Union to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Christian Benteke to score - Yes