DC United vs Real Salt Lake Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th June 2023

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as DC United take on a struggling Real Salt Lake side in an important clash at the Audi Field on Saturday.

DC United vs Real Salt Lake Preview

DC United are currently in eighth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The hosts slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Atlanta United in their previous game and will look to bounce back this weekend.

Real Salt Lake, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the Western Conference league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against New York City FC last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

DC United vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

DC United and Real Salt Lake are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won nine games apiece out of the 24 matches played between the two teams.

DC United have lost only one of their 13 home games against Real Salt Lake in the MLS and won their previous such game against the away side by a 5-0 margin in 2019.

Real Salt Lake are unbeaten in their last seven games away from home in the MLS and are only one such victory away from equalling a club record in this regard.

DC United are unbeaten in their last five matches at home in the MLS and have kept clean sheets in each of their three home victories during this period.

Real Salt Lake kept their fourth clean sheet of the season in their goalless draw against New York City FC.

DC United vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

DC United have shown marked improvement over the past month and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch. The hosts have a stellar record at the Audi Field and will need to be at their best in this match.

Real Salt Lake have not been at their best in recent weeks and have a decidedly poor record in this match. DC United are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: DC United 2-1 Real Salt Lake

DC United vs Real Salt Lake Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - DC United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Salt Lake to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Christian Benteke to score - Yes

