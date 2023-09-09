DC United vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th September 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as San Jose Earthquakes lock horns with DC United in an important clash at the Audi Field on Saturday.

DC United vs San Jose Earthquakes Preview

San Jose Earthquakes are currently in eighth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Earthquakes were held to a 1-1 draw by Minnesota United in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

DC United, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the Eastern Conference league table at the moment and have also failed to meet expectations this season. The home side thrashed Chicago Fire by a comprehensive 4-0 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar scoreline in this match.

DC United vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

San Jose Earthquakes have a slight edge over DC United and have won 12 out of the last 29 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to DC United's 10 victories.

In the six matches that have been played between DC United and San Jose Earthquakes since 2015, both teams have recorded a victory, a draw, and a defeat both home and away during this period.

DC United won their previous MLS game by a 4-0 margin - their largest margin of victory in the competition since a 7-1 win against Toronto FC in 2021.

Since 2012, San Jose Earthquakes have won only two of their 46 regular-season MLS games against Eastern Conference opponents away from home, with their previous such victory coming against DC United in 2015.

DC United vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

San Jose Earthquakes have shown flashes of their ability so far this season but are yet to hit their stride in the MLS. The Earthquakes have good players in their ranks and have a point to prove going into this game.

DC United can pack a punch on their day but have blown hot and cold over the course of the season. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: DC United 1-1 San Jose Earthquakes

DC United vs San Jose Earthquakes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: DC United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jeremy Ebobisse to score - Yes