DC United vs Seattle Sounders Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th April 2024

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as DC United take on a struggling Seattle Sounders side in an important encounter at the Audi Field on Saturday.

DC United vs Seattle Sounders Preview

Seattle Sounders are in 12th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best this season. The Sounders suffered a damaging 2-0 defeat at the hands of Vancouver Whitecaps in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

DC United, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the Eastern Conference league table and have been inconsistent this season. The home side suffered a 2-0 defeat against New York City FC last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

DC United vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Seattle Sounders have an impressive recent record against DC United and have won nine out of the last 14 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to DC United's three victories.

DC United were on a losing streak of six matches on the trot against Seattle Sounders before they secured a 2-0 victory in the previous meeting between the two teams in the MLS in 2019.

DC United have lost each of their last two matches in the MLS - the first time have suffered consecutive defeats in the competition since August last year.

Seattle Sounders have picked up only six points in their eight matches in the MLS this season - their worst start to a league campaign in the club's history.

Christian Benteke has won at least 13 aerial duels in four different MLS games this season.

DC United vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

Seattle Sounders are in dismal form at the moment and are in desperate need of an immediate resurgence. The likes of Jordan Morris and Raul Ruidiaz can be lethal on their day and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

DC United have shown glimpses of their ability this season but are in the midst of a slump. Seattle Sounders have an impressive team on paper and could arrest their rut on Saturday.

Prediction: DC United 1-2 Seattle Sounders

DC United vs Seattle Sounders Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Seattle Sounders to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: DC United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Raul Ruidiaz to score - Yes