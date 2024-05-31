DC United vs Toronto FC Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | MLS 2024

The 2024 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as DC United lock horns with Toronto FC in an important clash at the Audi Field on Saturday. The two teams have been inconsistent and will want to win this game.

Toronto FC are in sixth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been fairly impressive this season. The Canadian outfit played out a 0-0 stalemate against Philadelphia Union last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

DC United, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table and have been inconsistent this season. The hosts slumped to a 4-2 defeat at the hands of CF Montreal in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

DC United vs Toronto FC Head-to-Head

DC United have a good recent record against Toronto FC and have won 17 out of the 41 matches between the two teams. Toronto FC have managed 13 victories against DC United and will look to cut the deficit in this fixture.

DC United form guide: L-D-L-L-W

Toronto FC form guide: D-L-W-W-L

DC United vs Toronto FC Team News

DC United

Matti Peltola and Cristian Dajome are serving suspensions and have not been included in the squad. Russell Canouse and Connor Antley are injured and will not be able to feature in this game.

Injured: Russell Canouse, Connor Antley, Christopher McVey

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Matti Peltola, Cristian Dajome

Toronto FC

Brandon Servania and Shane O'Neill are injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. Riche Laryea has made progress with his recovery and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Brandon Servania, Shane O'Neill

Doubtful: Richie Laryea, Prince Osei Owusu, Lorenzo Insigne, Sean Johnson

Suspended: None

DC United vs Toronto FC Predicted XI

DC United Predicted XI (4-4-2): Bono; Herrera, Tubbs, Bartlett, Jeahze; Hopkins, Stroud, Klich, Pirani; Ku-DiPietro, Benteke

Toronto FC Predicted XI (3-4-3): Johnson; Rosted, Long, Gomis; Petretta, Longstaff, Coello, Marshall-Rutty; Osorio, Etienne, Bernardeschi

DC United vs Toronto FC Prediction

Toronto FC have been impressive this season but have experienced a slight slump in form. Federico Bernardeschi can be lethal on his day and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.

DC United have flattered to deceive this season but have shown improvement over the past year. Toronto FC are the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: DC United 1-3 Toronto FC