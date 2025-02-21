DC United vs Toronto Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd February 2025

DC United host Toronto at the Audi Field on Saturday in the MLS as the sides aim for a positive result in their opening game of the 2025 season. DC United, known as the Black and Red, are coming off the back of a promising pre-season campaign which saw them go unbeaten in all four games.

Ad

Draws to New York Red Bulls and Colorado Rapids were offset by wins over Charleston Battery and Houston Dynamo.

The Washington outfit will look to build on this as they aim to shrug off the memories of a poor 2024 top-flight campaign where they could only finish 10th in the regular season.

Troy Lesesne's side kept themselves busy in the transfer window too, making a series of signings to bolster their squad. Costa Rican midfielder Randall Leal was roped in from Nashville while Australian defender Kye Rowles was signed from Heart of Midlothian in Scotland.

Ad

Trending

On the other hand, Toronto failed to win a single pre-season game in four outings, losing three. That included a 1-0 loss to Colorado Rapids in their last warmup match.

The Reds could only muster an 11th-place finish in the Eastern Conference last year, thereby missing out on the playoffs by a longshot.

DC United vs Toronto Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 43 clashes between the sides in the past, with DC United winning 18 times over Toronto and losing on 13 occasions.

Toronto have won just once in their last five encounters with DC United.

DC United have won every single opening game of the MLS season since losing 2-1 to Colorado Rapids in 2020.

These sides also met in the opening game of the 2023 season, with DC winning 3-2 at home.

The Black and Reds beat Toronto in their last encounter. They have not won twice in a row since 2021 (2).

Ad

DC United vs Toronto Prediction

The Black and Reds have had a decent record in season-opening games in recent times and have also beaten Toronto in their latest encounter. The Canadian side will be out to seek revenge but could go down narrowly.

Prediction: DC United 2-1 Toronto

DC United vs Toronto Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: DC United to win

Ad

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback