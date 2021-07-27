DD vs RTW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TNPL 2021, Match 11

Dindigul Dragons will take on Ruby Trichy Warriors in the 11th match of the TNPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.

Despite beginning their TNPL season with a loss, Dindigul Dragons have bounced back in style with a win over Lyca Kovai Kings in their most recent match. Dindigul were victorious by five wickets on that occasion. Similarly, Ruby Trichy Warriors also put behind their loss to Lyca Kovai Kings and Nellai Royal Kings and managed to open their account in the tournament with a win over Siachem Madurai Panthers recently.

DD vs RTW Probable Playing 11 Today

DD XI

S Arun, Hari Nishanth (c), Mani Bharathi (wk), RS Mokit Hariharan, R Vivek, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, Suresh Lokeshwar, Gurjapneet Singh, Rangaraj Suthesh, S Swaminathan, M Silambarasan

RTW XI

Amit Sathvik, Adithya Ganesh (wk), Nidhish Rajagopal, Sumant Jain, Antony Dhas, Muhammed Adnan Khan, Sunil Sam, Rahil Shah (c), M Mathivannan, M Poiyamozhi, Saravan Kumar

Match Details

DD vs RTW, TNPL 2021 Match 11

Date and Time: 27th July, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Chepauk is expected to favour the batsmen in this format of the sport. Pacers will also find assistance on this track an the average first innings score here is 168.

Today’s DD vs RTW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Amit Sathvik – Amit Sathvik has not only been wonderful behind the stumps, he’s also the highest run-scorer for Ruby Trichy Warriors in the competition. Sathvik has scored 113 runs in two matches so far and has an average of 37.66.

Batsmen

K Mani Bharathi – Mani Bharathi has amassed 107 runs in two innings thus far. What has made his performances even more spectacular is the fact that he has batted at a strike rate of almost 200.

C Hari Nishanth – C Hari Nishanth’s wonderful form with the bat was one of the major reasons why Dindigul were victorious in the last match. He has 89 runs to his name after two games.

All-rounders

Mathivana M – Mathivana M has been nothing short of fantastic and could be one of the players who decide the DD vs RTW clash. He picked up a three-wicket haul in the opening fixture and added another couple of wickets in the most recent game.

Antony Dhas – Antony Dhas scored 35 runs in the first match and can also prove to be good with the ball.

Bowlers

P Saravana-Kumar – P Saravana Kumar has been bowling well in the tournament. In three matches, he has picked up four wickets and has also added quick runs with the bat.

Sunil Sam – Sunil Sam has picked up four wickets in three matches and would want to pick up a few more in this contest.

Top 5 best players to pick in DD vs RTW Dream11 prediction team

Mathivanan-M (RTW) – 198 points

P Saravana-Kumar (RTW) – 174 points

A Sathvik-VP (RTW) – 167 points

K M Bharathi (DD) – 159 points

C H Nishanth (DD) – 130 points

Important stats for DD vs RTW Dream11 prediction team

Mathivanan M: 6 runs and 5 wickets

P Saravana-Kumar: 27 runs and 4 wickets

A Sathvik-VP: 113 runs

K Bharathi: 107 runs

C H Nishanth: 89 runs

DD vs RTW Dream11 Prediction Today

DD vs RTW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Sathvik, K M Bharathi, C H Nishanth, M Adnan-Khan, N Rajagopal, Mathivanan-M, A Dhas, S Arun, P Saravana-Kumar, S Sam, R Suthesh

Captain: Mathivanan-M, Vice-Captain: C H Nishanth

DD vs RTW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Sathvik, C H Nishanth, M Adnan-Khan, N Rajagopal, Mathivanan-M, A Dhas, S Arun, P Saravana-Kumar, S Sam, R Suthesh, R Vivek

Captain: A Sathvik, Vice-Captain: P Saravana Kumar

Edited by Prasen Moudgal