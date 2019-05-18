De Ligt Transfer Rumours: Former Manchester United man picks Matthijs de Ligt's next possible destination

Jyotirmoy Halder FOLLOW ANALYST News 51 // 18 May 2019, 03:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Matthijs de Ligt and Donny Van de Beek - Ajax

What is the story?

Former Manchester United player Jaap Stam has named two clubs where he would like to see Matthijs de Ligt play next season. Surprisingly, he doesn't think either of Manchester United or Manchester City would be a suitable destination for the Dutchman.

In case you didn't know...

Matthijs de Ligt, who finished an extraordinary season for his boyhood club, is likely to leave the club during the upcoming summer transfer window.

With various European heavyweights chasing the young sensation, De Ligt's next club is still not decided and his future remains in the air.

The 19-year-old is captain of Ajax, which won the domestic double and reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

The heart of the matter

According to former Dutch international Jaap Stam, De Ligt should either choose Barcelona or Liverpool as his next destination. Speaking to DAZN as quoted by MEN, Stam has explained why he wants to see the 19-year old sensation playing for those two teams

In an interview, Jaap told,

"It's important that he'll get playing time."

"I think that Matthijs de Ligt would be a good fit though. It will be great to see how he performs against better players in a better league, not just every few weeks, but every weekend."

"Same goes for Liverpool. We all know who is their biggest defensive star — his Dutch colleague (Virgil van Dijk) — the other players, (Dejan) Lovren and (Joel) Matip, rotate quite a lot."

Advertisement

He further added,

"The big question is if he'll immediately play all matches. I think he has enough quality to do so. In those big leagues it's normal to have to deal with rotation, especially at the start you will probably start on the bench a bit more often."

The 46-year old concluded by saying,

"After that, you have to get used to the level and the quality of your opponents. I think the people around him, and Matthijs himself, are smart enough to pick the option with the most playing time. In that case, money won't make a difference."

What next?

The transfer scenario is getting more complicated with each and every passing day with more clubs being linked to him. De Ligt is talking his time as it could be a big decision of his career. With the 2018/19 season almost over and transfer window about to open, his future will be decided sooner rather than later.