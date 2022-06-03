Dean Henderson and Wan-Bissaka among 4 Manchester United stars expected to leave as part of rebuild - Reports

Dean Henderson and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are amongst the four first-team players expected to leave Manchester United this summer, according to the Daily Mail. The other two stars on the verge of an exit are defenders Phil Jones and Eric Bailly as new manager Erik ten Hag plans a complete rebuild at Old Trafford.

Manchester United had one of their most disappointing seasons in recent times. The Red Devils finished in lowly sixth place in the Premier League and missed out on Champions League football for next season. With the arrival of Ten Hag, United are expected to have a massive summer, both in terms of incomings and outgoings.

Manchester United have previously been guilty of offering new contracts to underperforming players that get minimal game time. According to the aforementioned source, United are now looking to offload some of these misfiring stars and sign as many as five players in the summer transfer window. Their priority currently is to sign a new centre-forward and a central midfielder.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is determined to reunite with Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong at Old Trafford. dlvr.it/SRVQC7 New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is determined to reunite with Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong at Old Trafford. dlvr.it/SRVQC7

The rumored departures of Eric Bailly and Phil Jones makes sense as United are looking to strengthen their defense ahead of the 2022-23 season. According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are interested in signing one of Ten Hag's former Ajax players in Jurrien Timber this summer. Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres is also on United's transfer shortlist.

Story continues below ad

Timber is also capable of playing as a makeshift right-back, which could be beneficial for Manchester United if they decide to sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the summer.

Erik ten Hag, however, will need a backup goalkeeper if Dean Henderson decides to leave the club in the summer. The England shot-stopper played just three times in the entirety of the 2021-22 season.

It is also worth mentioning that there have been changes in the backroom staff as well since the arrival of Erik ten Hag. Mitchell van der Gaag and Steve McClaren have been appointed as Ten Hag's assistant managers.

A number of Manchester United players have announced their exit from the club

A host of first-team stars will be leaving Old Trafford in the summer following the expiration of their respective contracts. These include Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Edinson Cavani and Juan Mata.

Story continues below ad

Paul Pogba @paulpogba I feel privileged to have played for this club. Many beautiful moments and memories but most importantly an unconditional support from the fans. Thank you @ManUtd I feel privileged to have played for this club. Many beautiful moments and memories but most importantly an unconditional support from the fans. Thank you @ManUtd https://t.co/YLT3lUHOmT

According to Sky Sports, Serie A giants Juventus are confident that they will secure the signing of Paul Pogba on a free transfer. This will be the second time the Frenchman will join Juventus on a free transfer from the Red Devils. The 29-year-old midfielder made the same move back in 2012.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far