Decisive Philippe Coutinho lifting Aston Villa after rediscovering best form

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard recently opined that anyone who doesn’t enjoy watching Philippe Coutinho must stop watching football. He wasn’t wrong.

The Brazilian star hasn’t been at his best over the last three years, and his stint at Barcelona was a complete disaster. However, he has been a different player since returning to the Premier League in January.

When Coutinho joined Villa in January this year, not many foresaw him making an immediate impact for the Lions, but he has surprised everyone. On Saturday, the Brazilian put up another sterling performance as Gerrard’s side put Southampton to the sword by coasting to a 4-0 win at home.

Aston Villa @AVFCOfficial



His name's Philippe, Philippe Coutinho... Steven Gerrard: "He's just a world-class talent."His name's Philippe, Philippe Coutinho... Steven Gerrard: "He's just a world-class talent." 🔥His name's Philippe, Philippe Coutinho... 🎶 https://t.co/uDgQ6gJhLt

Philippe Coutinho tears Southampton apart

Philippe Coutinho scored one and assisted another to add to goals from Ollie Watkins and Douglas Luiz in a dominant Aston Villa performance.

The former Liverpool midfielder was heavily involved in every attacking move. Aside from his goal and assist against the Saints, he created several other chances.

The 29-year-old had a 91% passing accuracy, had the most shots (4), the most shots on target (2), completed two take-ons and had the most touches in the opposition box (6).

Coutinho completely ran the show against Southampton. He deservedly received a standing ovation from the home fans when he was replaced by Emiliano Buendia in the 81st minute.

Squawka Football @Squawka



91% pass accuracy

6 touches in the opp. box (most)

5 possessions won

4 shots (=most)

2 shots on target (=most)

2 big chances created (most)

2 take-ons completed

2 duels won

1 goal

1 assist



Is Philippe Coutinho back to his best?

Philippe Coutinho has been unplayable since joining Aston Villa. He has improved the fortunes of the Lions, who are currently 11th in the Premier League table.

The Brazilian has played just seven league games for Gerrard’s side, but already has three goals and as many assists.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Phillipe Coutinho already has more Premier League goal contributions this season than he managed in LaLiga last season Phillipe Coutinho already has more Premier League goal contributions this season than he managed in LaLiga last season 🔮 https://t.co/UjSGhz8RPp

“We've got Phil (Coutinho) back fit and in a really good place - he was back to his Liverpool form today, and he was a touch above. The other players have got a lift from him,” Gerrard said, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

The Villa manager continued:

“It is about having players running in behind for him, and Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings were untouchable at times today too. When Phil is in the mood, he is a world-class player. He probably finished my career a couple of years earl;, he's the reason I've got screws in my knees and groins!”

Coutinho is arguably back to his best. As long as he stays fit, Aston Villa will have a world-class player on their hands and one who can singlehandedly impact the outcome of games.

